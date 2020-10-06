Johnny Nash, singer behind hit 'I Can See Clearly Now,' dies at 80

HOUSTON, Texas -- Houston singer and songwriter Johnny Nash has died at the age of 80.The reggae and pop singer had reportedly been dealing with a decline in his health recently.Nash is best known for his 1972 hit "I Can See Clearly Now." The record sold more than a million copies and reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 in November of that year.The singer was born in Houston and grew up in the historic Third Ward neighborhood. He was one of the first non-Jamaican singers to record reggae music in Kingston, Jamaica.Nash and his son ran a recording studio in Houston called Nashco Music.