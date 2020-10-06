2020 presidential election

Michelle Obama goes after Trump in new 'closing argument' video for Biden campaign

Michelle Obama is going after President Donald Trump in a scathing new video that accuses him of "willful mismanagement" of the coronavirus crisis and of racism.
WASHINGTON -- Michelle Obama is going after President Donald Trump in a scathing new video that accuses him of "willful mismanagement" of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. She calls on Black and all young voters not to "waste" their votes.

In the video, released Tuesday by Joe Biden's campaign, Mrs. Obama notes that more Americans have died from COVID-19 than died in the Iraq, Afghanistan, Vietnam and Korean wars combined. She charges that with respect to the virus, "our commander in chief, sadly, has been missing in action."

Mrs. Obama accuses Trump of being "racist" when he and other Republicans are "lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs," which she says is meant to "distract from his breathtaking failures."

She also calls on undecided voters "to think about all those folks like me and my ancestors" and have some empathy for what it's like "to walk around your own country scared that someone's unjustified fear of you could put you in harm's way."

And to Black and brown voters, and all young voters, who are considering sitting out the election, Mrs. Obama urges them to make a plan to vote, because "we don't have the luxury to assume that things are going to turn out okay."

SEE ALSO: President Donald Trump reacts to Michelle Obama's DNC speech
EMBED More News Videos

In his first on-camera reaction to Michelle Obama's speech, President Donald Trump sought to turn the former first lady's critique of him -- that he is in "over his head" -- back on her.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscoronavirusjoe biden2020 presidential electionmichelle obamarace in americapresident donald trump
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
2020 PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Twitter moves to deaden impact of misinformation ahead of election
Trump says he's ready for rallies but details slim on health
Trump, Biden to host separate events instead of virtual debate
Meet the Candidates in Illinois' election
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse hearing date set as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
Indiana reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
Show More
German shepherd shot during argument at dog park
Chicagoan becomes 1st 2020 West Nile Virus IL death
Foles beats Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
Program aims to help Black homeowners who could lose houses to unpaid property taxes
Dixmoor employees unsure of Friday paychecks after treasurer issues
More TOP STORIES News