u.s. & world

Georgia county votes to name elementary school after Michelle Obama

By Giulia Heyward and Saeed Ahmed, CNN
JONESBORO, Ga. -- An elementary school in metro Atlanta could soon have something in common with the former first lady: its name.

The Clayton County Board of Education has voted to rename South Clayton Elementary School to Michelle Obama STEM Elementary School.

Next, the county will have to wait for Obama to approve.

"I just felt like there aren't many places named after women," board member Ophelia Burroughs told CNN. She originally suggested naming the school after Obama.

"We are trying to push forward in our society because we have been left behind for so long."

The elementary school is under construction and is expected to open next July in the city of Jonesboro.

SEE ALSO: Michelle Obama Elementary to be new name of school in Richmond, Calif.

EMBED More News Videos

A Richmond school will now be called Michelle Obama Elementary after the school board unanimously approved the change last night.



At the board meeting last week, Obama received seven votes. The other two were in favor of renaming the school after civil rights activist, Rep. John Lewis -- who died earlier this year.

"He is a true hero of the civil rights movement, and it would have been so fitting at this time," board member Judy Johnson, who did not vote in favor of Obama, told CNN. "But we had many, many votes for Michelle Obama. It is very fitting to have a school named after her here."

Obama's ties to the county



Obama has ties to Clayton County through a great-great-great grandmother. The New York Times connected Obama's ancestry to Melvania Shields in 2009. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported in 2018 that Shields was enslaved on a farm in Rex, Georgia, a tiny hamlet in northeast Clayton, within county lines. A memorial monument for Shields stands in Rex.

"If Michelle Obama says no, then you have John Lewis as a backup, or someone else," Burroughs said.

The Clayton County elementary school will not be the first to be named after Obama in Georgia. There is a Barack and Michelle Obama Elementary School in Atlanta.

EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Obama is going after President Donald Trump in a scathing new video that accuses him of "willful mismanagement" of the coronavirus crisis and of racism. She calls on Black and all young voters not to "waste" their votes.



The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2020 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsgeorgiaeducationmichelle obamau.s. & worldrace in america
U.S. & WORLD
Indiana reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Kyle Rittenhouse hearing date set as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'
Broadway shows suspended through May 2021 due to pandemic
Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse hearing date set as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
Indiana reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
Show More
German shepherd shot during argument at dog park
Chicagoan becomes 1st 2020 West Nile Virus IL death
Foles beats Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
Program aims to help Black homeowners who could lose houses to unpaid property taxes
Dixmoor employees unsure of Friday paychecks after treasurer issues
More TOP STORIES News