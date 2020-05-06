Food & Drink

Free Dunkin' coffee, donuts for health care workers on National Nurses Day

(Dunkin')

Health care workers can get a sweet treat on Wednesday for National Nurses Day.

Dunkin' is honoring those on the frontlines by offering a free medium hot or iced coffee and free donut to all nurses health care professionals who visit participating restaurants nationwide (while supplies last).

No ID is required to get the deal.



"As a brand with a long heritage of serving those who serve, we appreciate and honor the heroic work and unwavering commitment nurses and healthcare professionals show every day. Their selfless sacrifices inspire all of us to come together to do everything we can to support our communities. We want people on the frontlines to know that we have their backs and they can count on Dunkin' to help keep them running," Dave Hoffmann, CEO of Dunkin' Brands, said in a statement.

There is some fine print. There is no purchase necessary. However, the deal excludes Cold Brew and Nitro Cold Brew. It's limited to one per guest and not valid on mobile orders.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfree fooddunkin'nurseshealth careu.s. & worlddunkin' donuts
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
Boy, 3, shot in foot after getting ahold of gun: CPD
$5K reward offered in hit-and-run that left Chicago father in coma
IL reports 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
Bus driver honored for 50 years of service
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Show More
20% of Chicagoans could carry COVID-19 antibodies, research indicates
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys claim he is being treated unfairly
Vegan-friendly cafe offers more than just alcohol-infused cupcakes
City cites businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
More TOP STORIES News