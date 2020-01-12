Alert regarding 'incident' at Canadian nuclear plant sent 'in error'

This stock photo shows cooling towers of a nuclear power plant against the blue sky. (Shutterstock)

TORONTO -- The Canadian province of Ontario accidentally sent out an emergency alert regarding an "incident" at a Toronto-area nuclear plant.

Authorities said there is no danger to the public at Ontario's Pickering Nuclear Generating Station after the alert was sent out to phones Sunday morning.

Ontario Power Generation later tweeted that the alert "was sent in error. There is no danger to the public or environment."



This comes two years after Hawaii emergency officials mistakenly sent out an alert of a ballistic missile headed toward the state.

The false emergency alert apparently happened because "the wrong button was pushed," Hawaii House Speaker Scott Saiki said in a statement.

He added, "Apparently, the wrong button was pushed and it took over 30 minutes for a correction to be announced. Parents and children panicked during those 30 minutes."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nuclear poweru.s. & worldthreat
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
Boy, 3, shot in foot after getting ahold of gun: CPD
$5K reward offered in hit-and-run that left Chicago father in coma
IL reports 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
Bus driver honored for 50 years of service
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Show More
20% of Chicagoans could carry COVID-19 antibodies, research indicates
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys claim he is being treated unfairly
Vegan-friendly cafe offers more than just alcohol-infused cupcakes
City cites businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
More TOP STORIES News