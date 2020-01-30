Arts & Entertainment

Oscars 2020: Cast your vote!

Who do you think will win big on Oscar Sunday? Vote for your favorite movies and actors for the 2020 Oscars!

ABC7 is your home on Oscar Sunday. Catch "On the Red Carpet at the Oscars," February 9 at 1 p.m. on ABC7!


Oscars presenters include 2019 winners Ali, Colman, King and Malek

Full list of 2020 Oscar nominations


Oscars 2020: When, how to watch - date, time for the Academy Awards

Oscar nomination surprises: No Beyoncé, J.Lo, Frozen 2

How this year's best picture nominees fared at the box office

2020 breaks records, sees 62 female nominees

Hollywood reacts to nominations for 'Joker,' 'Marriage Story'

Follow On the Red Carpet on social media:
Facebook.com/OnTheRedCarpet
Twitter.com/OnTheRedCarpet
Instagram.com/OTRC
YouTube.com/OnTheRedCarpet
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentoscars
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
Boy, 3, shot in foot after getting ahold of gun: CPD
$5K reward offered in hit-and-run that left Chicago father in coma
IL reports 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
Bus driver honored for 50 years of service
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Show More
20% of Chicagoans could carry COVID-19 antibodies, research indicates
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys claim he is being treated unfairly
Vegan-friendly cafe offers more than just alcohol-infused cupcakes
City cites businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
More TOP STORIES News