award shows

Nominees announced for the 7th Annual PLATINO Xcaret Awards for Ibero-American Cinema

By Karl Schmid
LOS ANGELES -- Despite the novel coronavirus pandemic sweeping the globe, the nominations for the 7th annual PLATINO Xcaret Awards for Ibero-American cinema and television were announced via email late yesterday.

Since the first edition of the awards show in 2014, the PLATINO Awards for Ibero-American Cinema and television celebrates audiovisual productions and the great talent and most prominent creators of the 23 Ibero-American countries with 19 Awards and a Lifetime Achievement Award.

"La Trinchera Infinita", directed by Jon Garaño, Aitor Arregi, and Jose Mari Goenaga, took home the most nominations of any contender with a total of eight nominations, closely followed by "Dolor y Gloria" by Pedro Almodóvar and "Mientras Dure la Guerra" by Alejandro Amenábar each with seven nominations.

Nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role were Antonio Banderas for "Dolor y Gloria", Antonio de la Torre for "La Trinchera Infinita", Karra Elejalde for "Mientras Dure la Guerra", and Ricardo Darín for "La Odisea de los Giles."

Nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role were Belén Cuesta for "La Trinchera Infinita", Carol Duarte for "A Vida Invisível", Graciela Borges for "El Cuento de las Comadrejas", and Ilse Salas for "LasN Niñas Bien."

This year the PLATINO Xcaret Awards have a new category: Acting in a Supporting Role in Television. Inaugurating this category are Christian Tappan for "Distrito Salvaje", Gerardo Romano for "El Marginal III", Gustavo Garzón for "Monzón", and Juan Pablo Medina for "La Casa de las Flores" for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in a Mini Series or TV Series. Also inaugurating this category, the nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role in a Mini Series or TV Series are Alba Flores for "La Casa de Papel", Belén Cuesta for "Paquita Salas", Florencia Raggi for "Monzón", and Mariana Treviño for "La Casa de las Flores."

The nominees were chosen by an international jury made up of 112 professionals from the audio-visual sector - leading figures of the Latin American arts, culture, and film industries.

This year's awards gala was once again scheduled to take place in Riviera Maya Mexico from May 1-3. However due to the current coronavirus and COVID-19 situation the gala has been postponed with no new date as of yet announced.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentlos angelesmexicoaward showsentertainmentmovieactormovie newscoronavirusawardgala
AWARD SHOWS
Reba McEntire, Darius Rucker to host CMA Awards
A sweep for 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' tops Emmy Awards
See full 2020 Emmys winners list
EMMYS 2020: Reinvented show to send cameras to nominees' homes
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
Boy, 3, shot in foot after getting ahold of gun: CPD
$5K reward offered in hit-and-run that left Chicago father in coma
IL reports 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
Bus driver honored for 50 years of service
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Show More
20% of Chicagoans could carry COVID-19 antibodies, research indicates
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys claim he is being treated unfairly
Vegan-friendly cafe offers more than just alcohol-infused cupcakes
City cites businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
More TOP STORIES News