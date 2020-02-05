State of the Union 2020: At least 10 House Democrats say they'll skip Trump's address

Rep. Earl Blumenauer (D-Ore.)

Rep. Steve Cohen (D-Tenn.)

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla.)

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.)

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.)

Rep. Maxine Waters (D-Calif.)

Rep. Bobby Rush (D-Ill.)

Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.)

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas)

Rep. Hank Johnson (D-Ga.)

After much deliberation, I have decided that I will not use my presence at a state ceremony to normalize Trump’s lawless conduct & subversion of the Constitution.



None of this is normal, and I will not legitimize it.



Consequently, I will not be attending the State of the Union. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) February 4, 2020

I will #BoycottSOTU, but the crowd will be filled w/ people impacted most by Trump's policies & McConnell's shameful inaction. I gave my ticket to Michelle Freedman, a tireless advocate for lower Rx prices. Her experience is why we're fighting to improve the #StateOfHealthCare — Earl Blumenauer (@repblumenauer) February 4, 2020

To think that I would attend the #SOTU to hear the message of an IMPEACHED president is a thought that in no way would be consistent w/ my fight and struggle against this dishonorable president. I will certainly NOT be there! — Maxine Waters (@RepMaxineWaters) February 4, 2020

I'm not interested in listening to this impeached President lie. Therefore, I will not be attending the #SOTU2020 tonight. — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) February 4, 2020

Because of an impeached, reckless, ruthless, lawless, shameless, corrupt, & unapologetically bigoted president - who is still engaging in a coverup, the state of the House, the state of the Senate, and the #StateOfTheUnion are divided.



I will NOT attend #SOTU2020. — Congressman Al Green (@RepAlGreen) February 4, 2020

I won't be attending #SOTU this evening. I can't stomach all the lies. .@repjohnlewis said 3 years ago @realDonaldTrump is not a legitimate president -- and John has been proven right time & time again. Trump got elected w/ foreign help & now he's solicited foreign help for 2020. — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) February 4, 2020

The State of the Union is hurting because of the occupant of the White House, who consistently demonstrates contempt for the American people, contempt for Congress & contempt for our constitution. I cannot in good conscience attend tonight's sham #SOTU → https://t.co/DTwG3Y7dK3 pic.twitter.com/Hres8eAFkK — Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) February 4, 2020

WASHINGTON -- At least 10 House Democrats have pledged to skip Tuesday night's State of the Union address as of Tuesday afternoon, according to a count by ABC News. The list of those who will not attend includes:Many of those who said they'd skip the address took to Twitter to explain their decision:On the brink of his Senate acquittal, President Donald Trump will be unleashing "relentless optimism" during his third State of the Union address, a speech designed to pivot from his impeachment to his drive for reelection. Trump is speaking from a position of strength, with nearly complete control of the Republican Party. The theme of his speech: "The Great American Comeback."It'll be a different experience for Democrats, nearly all of whom voted for Trump's impeachment in the House. Where Trump will point to GOP unity ahead of the 2020 elections, Democrats and their difficult nomination will be on display after a long night of uncertainty in Iowa's kickoff caucuses - an "unmitigated disaster," as Trump tweeted Tuesday.The contrast with Trump's State of the Union address last year will be stark. Then, Democrats were triumphant just a few days after taking control of the House. Speaker Nancy Pelosi had forced Trump to reopen the government. Her smirking clap, eye-to-eye with him, mocked the president of the United States in front of the world.