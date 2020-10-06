Politics

Facebook removes President Trump's post falsely saying flu is more lethal than COVID-19

Facebook on Tuesday removed a post from President Trump in which he falsely claimed that COVID-19 is less deadly than the seasonal flu.

Facebook spokesperson Andy Stone confirmed the company removed the post for breaking its rules on COVID-19 misinformation.

President Trump has, by his own admission, played down the threat of COVID-19. Now, while battling his own bout of the disease, he has continued to dishonestly downplay the severity of the virus.

RELATED: Trump's COVID-19 diagnosis may affect the election in several ways
EMBED More News Videos

Political analyst Laura Washington discussed President Trump, First Lady Melania testing positive for COVID-19 Friday morning.


His post on Tuesday falsely equated COVID-19 to the seasonal flu.

The President also posted the same message on Twitter. That post is still live, but Twitter has appended a message to the Tweet stating it violated the company's rule on spreading misleading information related to Covid-19.

In August, Facebook and Twitter removed a post by Trump for containing false claims about COVID-19. The post contained a video of President during a Fox News interview in which he falsely claimed that children are "almost immune" to the virus.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsdonald trumpfacebooksocial mediau.s. & worldpoliticspresident donald trump
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse hearing date set as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
Indiana reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
Show More
German shepherd shot during argument at dog park
Chicagoan becomes 1st 2020 West Nile Virus IL death
Foles beats Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
Program aims to help Black homeowners who could lose houses to unpaid property taxes
Dixmoor employees unsure of Friday paychecks after treasurer issues
More TOP STORIES News