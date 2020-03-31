Health & Fitness

Walmart to start employee temperature checks to slow spread of COVID-19

To avoid the spread of the coronavirus, Walmart will begin conducting temperature checks for all of its employees as they arrive to work.

The company said infrared thermometers will be sent to all of its stores, distribution centers and Sam's Clubs in the next three weeks.

Any workers who have a temperature of over 100 degrees will be asked to return home, the company said. Sick employees can return to work when they've been free of a fever for three days.

Walmart said masks and gloves would also be sent to all of its locations for employees to use, while also practicing social distancing and hand washing.

It's the company's latest move to keep customers and workers safe from the COVID-19 outbreak. Last week, Walmart, along with Target, Acme and H-E-B in Texas, added sneeze guards to its registers.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscoronaviruswalmartcovid 19 outbreakcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wicker Park woman reunited with stolen puppy after attacked on walk
Boy, 3, shot in foot after getting ahold of gun: CPD
$5K reward offered in hit-and-run that left Chicago father in coma
IL reports 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
Bus driver honored for 50 years of service
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Commission cancels second debate between Trump and Biden
Show More
20% of Chicagoans could carry COVID-19 antibodies, research indicates
Kyle Rittenhouse's attorneys claim he is being treated unfairly
Vegan-friendly cafe offers more than just alcohol-infused cupcakes
City cites businesses violating COVID-19 restrictions
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
More TOP STORIES News