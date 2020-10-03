Health & Fitness

Inside Walter Reed: The hospital of American presidents

BETHESDA, Maryland -- It's known as Ward 71, that presidential suite inside Walter Reed Medical Center where the president and other high ranking administration officials receive medical care.

President Donald Trump will work here for several days after he tested positive for COVID-19 and came down with symptoms of the virus.

RELATED: President Trump was given oxygen before his admission to hospital: Reports

The suite has offices and conference rooms to receive visitors and hold meetings. It even has a dining room to make high profile guests feel more at home.

For years, Walter Reed has served as the main medical care facility outside The White House for America's presidents.

Ronald Reagan stayed there for surgery. Richard Nixon fought pneumonia there. John F. Kennedy's body was taken there on that fateful day in 1963 after arriving from Dallas.

Inside, there are bedrooms for the president and first lady and guests and while much is kept private about the facility, archival descriptions show there are nine rooms that cover a full floor of the old building.

It's where Trump will call home for the next several days and where he will continue to keep up with his official duties.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessmarylandhospitalabc newspresident donald trumpgood morning americacovid 19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Kyle Rittenhouse hearing date set as attorneys argue extradition would 'turn him over to the mob'
More than $100M in Cook Co. property tax refunds unclaimed, treasurer says
Pelosi unveils 25th Amendment bid, questions Trump's fitness
Michigan governor says Trump's words inspire extremists
IL reports 2,818 new coronavirus cases, 35 deaths
Tiger King star indicted on animal cruelty, trafficking charges
Indiana reports 1,832 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Show More
Astronaut chooses daughter's wedding over space test flight
German shepherd shot during argument at dog park
Chicagoan becomes 1st 2020 West Nile Virus IL death
Foles beats Brady again as Bears squeeze by Tampa Bay 20-19
Program aims to help Black homeowners who could lose houses to unpaid property taxes
More TOP STORIES News