Job: Vice President - News Director

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The VP - News Director is responsible for the news product across all platforms for the station as well as managing strategies and teams to develop content that connects with the community in a way that drives audience and revenue growth.

The VP - News Director is a key leader within the station, upholding our commitment to quality journalism and the communities we serve while driving modernization of the newsroom and maintaining a dynamic culture that embraces change and innovation.

This leader will work closely with the General Manager on the development of a clear vision for the future of our local business and will be effective in communicating, motivating and inspiring their team in executing that vision via hands-on leadership, optimism, strategic risk-taking and focused metrics of success. He or she will be an innovative thinker who, in partnership with the General Manager, can develop strategies that evolve the brand from not only being the place to go for breaking news, but also where consumers can expect to find localized high quality, high impact journalism and content.

The VP - News Director will work across ABC OTV with other News Directors and key leaders to drive collective growth and success.

Responsibilities

- Lead the efforts and responsible for the development and implementation of a content strategy that attracts and engages audiences across platforms

- Grow and develop unified OTT strategies to create / aggregate content into streaming platforms

- Directs and manages the overall newsroom operations to drive "ethical results" (meet or exceed KPIs) including established goals/objectives to help drive ratings, audience, video, and market share

- Oversee and evolve the brand to maximize its impact, relevancy and connection with local audiences.

- Lead a premium multi-platform news organization including a vast and diverse team of talent across various roles and disciplines

- Key partner with the General Sales leadership and sales teams in the ideation and development of content that aligns to the strategic goals in order to meet/exceed local advertising budgets/forecasts and monetize audiences across all platforms

- Continue to identify more effective and efficient approaches to operations and processes throughout the newsroom

- Develop and maintain strong relationships with community leaders as a key member of the stations' leadership team

- Seek out opportunities to contribute to the local market area for the betterment of the community

- Recruit, develop, and retain a strong team, including on-air talent; provide guidance and coaching to maximize their performance and accelerate their professional growth

- Champion data and analytics to drive multi-platform content, product and platform optimization as well as accountability across the newsroom

- Execute all corporate policies/objectives while maintaining the highest level of ethics and industry standards

- Establish and maintain an innovative and highly collaborative culture atmosphere that promotes novel idea generation, open communication, respect for others and excellence

- Create a diverse, collaborative, fun and stimulating work environment

- Collaborate with other parts of OTV and TWDC to advance the group's interests and leverage assets

- Drive business and partnership development efforts to drive modernization and further group goals

Basic Qualifications:

- Proven leadership experience within a newsroom at a medium or large DMA local broadcast station or other news organizations

- A participative leadership approach that fosters collaboration and innovation

- Ability to recognize, create and communicate priorities, strategies as well as market opportunities and challenges to drive growth and performance improvement

- Rock solid news judgment with respect for the highest ethical standards

- Attention to detail, project management skills, and the ability to effectively lead and manage in a dynamic and challenging environment

- Strong written, verbal and presentation skills

- Understanding of FCC rules and regulations

- Experience working with unions and contract negotiations

Preferred Qualifications:

- Understanding of marketing and audience development in a multi-platform environment

- Knowledge of the Chicago television market

- Experience managing budgeting processes and strategic planning

Education Requirement

Bachelor's degree in journalism, communication or related field or relevant equivalent experience

Additional Information

- This role is considered on-site, which means the employee will work from a Company designated location on an ongoing basis.

- Reporting Location - Chicago, IL

To apply, please log on to: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/ and search for Job ID: 10087876 or use the link: https://jobs.disneycareers.com/job/chicago/vice-president-news-director-wls-tv/391/64724303600

