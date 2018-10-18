Abducted 7-month-old girl found with relative in Chicago; Amber Alert canceled

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill. (WLS) --
An Amber Alert issued by Illinois State Police on Thursday has been canceled after the 7-month-old subject of the alert was found.

The alert was issued at about 1:45 p.m. when police said 7-month-old Kylee Jones was abducted during a traffic stop near the Belvidere Oasis. The infant was later found in Chicago with a family member, according to Illinois State Police.

Police were searching for a silver 2013 Chevy Malibu that was believed to be carrying the 7-month-old. The car's license plate was AV65043. The car's windows were tinted and there was a crack on the front passenger-side window.
Jones was abducted by a man who goes by the nickname "Boopa," police said. Illinois State Police stopped the car on the westbound Kennedy Expressway, near the Belvidere Oasis. Inside the vehicle were a female driver, "Boopa," the male passenger and the infant Jones, police said. The woman who was driving got out of the car, at which point "Boopa" jumped into the driver's seat and took off.

The woman told police that she had picked up "Boopa" in the morning and that they were driving to Madison, Wisconsin. "Boopa" does not have any rights to the child, police said.

The man was described as a 32-year-old black man with black hair and brown eyes. He stands 6 ft. tall, weighs 225 pounds and was last seen wearing a tan and black jacket.
