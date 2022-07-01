Indiana report shows 8.5% increase in abortions during 2021

INDIANAPOLIS -- The number of abortions performed in Indiana rose by 8.5% last year, according to a new state report released as state lawmakers are expected soon debate tighter anti-abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision eliminating the constitutional right to abortion.
An annual report out Friday from the Indiana Department of Health shows 8,414 abortions were performed in the state during 2021.
That's 658 more than during 2020. Drug-induced abortions in 2021 also comprised about 56% of Indiana abortions, an slight increase from 2020, when for the first time they accounted for a majority in the state.
