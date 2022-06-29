abortion

Federal courts asked to reinstate blocked Indiana anti-abortion laws

Supreme Court abortion decision spurred changes to state laws
By ARLEIGH RODGERS
EMBED <>More Videos

Illinois prepares for influx of women from neighboring states seeking abortions

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana's attorney general is asking federal judges to lift orders blocking several state anti-abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last week to end constitutional protection for abortion.

An appeal of one of those blocked Indiana laws aimed at prohibiting abortions based on gender, race or disability was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019.

RELATED: Illinois braces for influx of women seeking abortions as neighboring states move to ban it

Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita's office asked in court filings Monday that federal judges lift injunctions against that law, along with others banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure that the legislation calls a "dismemberment abortion" and requiring parents be notified if a court approves a minor's request for an abortion without parental consent.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessindianaabortionsupreme courtu.s. & worldu.s. supreme court
Copyright © 2022 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ABORTION
Some pharmacies limiting Plan B pill purchases as demand spikes
Rep Mary Miller projected to win 15th District GOP race
Instagram hides some posts that mention abortion
Wisconsin's governor, AG sue to block state's abortion ban
TOP STORIES
Illinois Primary 2022 Election Results
IL primary results pit Darren Bailey against Gov. JB Pritzker
CPD issues alert after violent Belmont Cragin attempted kidnapping
Some pharmacies limiting Plan B pill purchases as demand spikes
Valencia concedes to Giannoulias in Democratic Secretary of State race
Fired-up Chicago Mayor Lightfoot yells '(expletive) Clarence Thomas'
Woman charged in Lakeview stabbing: CPD
Show More
R. Kelly due in court for sex abuse sentencing in NYC
Willie Wilson to give away $80K in groceries Wednesday
Migrants in search of a better life continue to die on their journeys
Chicago Weather: Hot west, cooler by the lake Wednesday
Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort, police say
More TOP STORIES News