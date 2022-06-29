Federal courts asked to reinstate blocked Indiana anti-abortion laws

INDIANAPOLIS -- Indiana's attorney general is asking federal judges to lift orders blocking several state anti-abortion laws following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision last week to end constitutional protection for abortion.An appeal of one of those blocked Indiana laws aimed at prohibiting abortions based on gender, race or disability was rejected by the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019.Republican Attorney General Todd Rokita's office asked in court filings Monday that federal judges lift injunctions against that law, along with others banning a common second-trimester abortion procedure that the legislation calls a "dismemberment abortion" and requiring parents be notified if a court approves a minor's request for an abortion without parental consent.