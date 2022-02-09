Wisconsin Republicans introduce bill modeled after Texas abortion law

abortion

By TODD RICHMOND
MADISON, Wis. -- Wisconsin Republicans have introduced a bill that would prohibit abortions if a fetal heartbeat is detected.

The bill is modeled after a Texas law that passed last year.

The legislation would prohibit anyone from performing or attempting to perform an abortion if a fetal heartbeat is present unless the pregnant woman's life is in danger or she could suffer irreversible physical problems from the pregnancy.

A doctor who violates the prohibition would be subject to investigation by the state Medical Examining Board.

Anyone could sue an abortion provider who violates the prohibition.

Democratic Gov. Tony Evers almost certainly will veto the bill if it reaches his desk.

As abortion returns to the U.S. Supreme Court's docket, majorities of Americans support maintaining Roe v. Wade, oppose states making it harder for abortion clinics to operate and see abortion primarily as a decision to be made by a woman and her doctor, not lawmakers, according to an ABC News/Washington Post poll.

ABC News contributed to this report.
Related topics:
politicswisconsinrepublicansabortionu.s. & world
