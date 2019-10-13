About 11 injured after car crashes into hayride in Kendall County: authorities

LITTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Approximately 11 people were injured after a vehicle struck a hayride wagon Saturday in Kendall County, authorities said.The accident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in Little Rock Township near River Road and Blackhawk Road.Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District Chief Greg Witek said most serious injuries appeared to have broken bones and loss of consciousness.Fire officials said all of the victims are adults. About a dozen people were passengers on the wagon, according to the fire chief.No other details are known at this time.