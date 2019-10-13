About 11 injured after car crashes into hayride in Kendall County: authorities

LITTLE ROCK TOWNSHIP, Ill. (WLS) -- Approximately 11 people were injured after a vehicle struck a hayride wagon Saturday in Kendall County, authorities said.

The accident occurred at around 5:30 p.m. in Little Rock Township near River Road and Blackhawk Road.

Little Rock-Fox Fire Protection District Chief Greg Witek said most serious injuries appeared to have broken bones and loss of consciousness.

Fire officials said all of the victims are adults. About a dozen people were passengers on the wagon, according to the fire chief.

No other details are known at this time.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for more details.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kendall countycar crashhayridecar accident
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
4 dead, 1 critical in Northwest Side apartment shooting: police
Woman known as 'serial stowaway' arrested again at O'Hare
Guests tackle shooter who opened fire at church wedding ceremony
Hard Rock Hotel under construction collapses
Chicago Teachers Union changes some demands as potential strike looms
Chicago Marathon 2019: Route, street closures, more
DePaul student robbed at knifepoint on campus
Show More
Johnson addresses criticism following IG review of Laquan McDonald shooting
Orland Park Village Board votes unanimously to ban weed sales
California to require abortion medication at public colleges
Woman seriously wounded in Back of the Yards shooting
Oscar-nominated actor, Robert Forster, dies at 78
More TOP STORIES News