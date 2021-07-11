Abuse survivors gather to celebrate, support each other at 'PAVE Rising' event

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A celebration for survivors of abuse took place in Schaumburg Saturday.

The event called "PAVE Rising" is meant to promote the empowerment of those survivors.

This year, the Chicago organization commemorated two decades of supporting survivors with big name celebrities and activists coming together for this unity celebration

For two hours, the Chicago-based organization, Promoting Awareness Victim Empowerment or PAVE, presented RISING: Hope for Trauma Survivors and United for Victims' Rights.

The event is a unity celebration for the organization's 20th anniversary.

The national non-profit works to both prevent sexual assault, as well as help survivors heal through education, advocacy and support.

PAVE's Founder Angela Rose and Actor and Former NFL Player Terry Crews are headlining the event that will feature artists, celebrities, and activists speakers.

The event falls on the heels of the Pennsylvania Supreme Court's decision to overturn actor, Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction. The overturned conviction lead to his release from prison, which Rose said has been understandably a difficult time for the survivor community.

Rose wants to remind those who may be feeling triggered that this organization serves to send the message that you are not alone and your truth matters.
