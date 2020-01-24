New program to provide free legal representation to communities affected by mass deportation, incarceration

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A new initiative to ensure legal rights to those under-served is expected to kick off Friday.A host of elected officials will be in Chicago to celebrate the launch of the Illinois Access to Justice Program.The program is designed to provide free legal representation to communities of color affected by mass deportation and incarceration.Friday's launch will make Illinois the first Midwestern state to offer this type of program.U.S. Reps. Jesus Chuy Garcia, Danny K. Davis, Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza, and Majority Leader Kim Lightford are among those who are expected to attend the launch.