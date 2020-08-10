Weather

LIVE RADAR: Chicago AccuWeather Alert day; severe storms likely Monday afternoon

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- Severe storms are expected to move into the Chicago area Monday afternoon.

ABC 7 Chicago meteorologist Tracey Butler has upgraded Monday to an AccuWeather Alert day due to the risk of storms.

This forecast comes as heavy rain, large hail and strong winds are expected between 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

The heat index will reach between 95-100 degrees, making for a hot and humid day.

Tracey says damaging winds upwards of 60 mph and torrential rain is likely. The threat of tornadoes is also possible but remains low at this time.

