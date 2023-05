WATCH LIVE: Breaking news and other events from ABC

The shooting took place in a building on West Peachtree Street.

ATLANTA -- Multiple people have been injured in an active shooter incident Wednesday in Atlanta, police said.

Police have released these images of a suspect who they say is at large.

"Anyone in the area is asked to secure their building and shelter in place. Anyone not in the area is asked to stay away," the Atlanta Police Department tweeted.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.