Active shooter drill gone awry sparks heavy police presence in Chicago's Loop

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An active shooter drill gone awry sparked confusion in the Loop Thursday afternoon, according to Chicago Police.

Heavy police presence was seen outside 225 West Randolph just after 1 p.m. following a false report of an active shooter.

RAW VIDEO: Active shooter drill gone awry sparks heavy police response
An active shooter drill gone awry drew a massive police response outside 225 W. Randolph in Chicago's Loop.



Police said proper notification was not made to people in the building and a text message from management was sent out with false information.

"This is an unfounded incident," said CPD Commander Michael Pigott. "It is safe to come out."





According to officials the building was testing their system.
Police quickly responded, evacuating the building and temporarily shutting down the streets between Franklin and Wells.

Officials said the original call did not come from the building, but that they did receive several calls after word started to spread.



The scene was handling as if there was an viable threat until authorities confirmed the false report.

"We encourage all our downtown area to test their systems, to run these types of drill but there are safety protocols. We should be notified before a drill is taking place. All participants in the building should be made aware the drill is taking place so we don't have this," said Cmrd. Pigott.

The building has since been reopened.
Police said no one was injured.

Officials are investigating the incident.
