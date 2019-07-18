Active shooter drill gone awry sparks heavy police presence in Chicago's Loop

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5404158" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An active shooter drill gone awry drew a massive police response outside 225 W. Randolph in Chicago's Loop.

UPDATE: The call of an Active Shooter on the 200 block of West Randolph is NOT a bon afide incident. Police and Fire are currently on scene as they continue their investigation into this Active Shooter drill. pic.twitter.com/o7el5Hh4Sh — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 18, 2019

Calls of an Active Shooter are NOT bona fide at 225 W. Randolph. This incident was a DRILL that was not properly communicated. No reports of injuries. No active shooter threat.



Anyone sheltering in place is asked to report to their supervisors #ChicagoPolice — Chicago Police (@Chicago_Police) July 18, 2019

Active Shooter DRILL at 225 W. Randolph. No reports of injuries. No active shooter threat. #ChicagoPolice pic.twitter.com/tncIQocEja — Tom Ahern (@TomAhernCPD) July 18, 2019

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An active shooter drill gone awry sparked confusion in the Loop Thursday afternoon, according to Chicago Police.Heavy police presence was seen outside 225 West Randolph just after 1 p.m. following a false report of an active shooter.Police said proper notification was not made to people in the building and a text message from management was sent out with false information."This is an unfounded incident," said CPD Commander Michael Pigott. "It is safe to come out."According to officials the building was testing their system.Police quickly responded, evacuating the building and temporarily shutting down the streets between Franklin and Wells.Officials said the original call did not come from the building, but that they did receive several calls after word started to spread.The scene was handling as if there was an viable threat until authorities confirmed the false report."We encourage all our downtown area to test their systems, to run these types of drill but there are safety protocols. We should be notified before a drill is taking place. All participants in the building should be made aware the drill is taking place so we don't have this," said Cmrd. Pigott.The building has since been reopened.Police said no one was injured.Officials are investigating the incident.