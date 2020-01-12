emergency drill

Active shooter drill planned near Chase Tower in Loop, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Law Enforcement officials will conduct an emergency response drill Sunday near Chase Tower in the Loop, police said.

The simulation will run Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

According to police, the drill will involve a simulated active threat inside the tower as well as simulated injuries and simulated gunfire throughout the event.

The immediate area will involve a large presence of emergency service personnel and vehicles. City, State and Federal law enforcement officers will be present during the drill, police said.

The drill will close several streets downtown for a temporary period of time.

All streets surrounding 10 S Dearborn Avenue will be closed Sunday from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.

See the list of street closures below:

  • Dearborn - Madison to Monroe

  • Clark - Madison to Monroe

  • Madison - Clark to Dearborn

  • Monroe - Clark to Dearborn
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagoloopemergency drillchicago police department
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
EMERGENCY DRILL
O'Hare emergency exercise turns airport into disaster area
O'Hare to hold emergency exercise Saturday
Indiana teachers were shot with pellets during active shooter drill, teachers association says
Officer mistakenly pulls gun on students during active shooter drill
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Winter storm causes flooding across Chicago area; flight delays at O'Hare, Midway
US soldier from Aurora killed by roadside bomb in Afghanistan
'No pants subway ride' happening on CTA Red Line
Chicago AccuWeather: Mostly cloudy, late snow Sunday
Man who wrote 'SOS' in snow saved after 23 days in Alaskan wilderness
Video captures apartment fire, explosion in Wisconsin
Woman killed in crash with FedEx truck on I-90: police
Show More
State to update birth certificates for transgender parents
Chicago community groups team up to help end human trafficking
Family takes down man attempting to kidnap 6-year-old girl
Armed robber hits Schaumburg Jewel store
Royal family to meet with Harry after 'Megxit' decision
More TOP STORIES News