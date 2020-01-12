Active shooter drill planned near Chase Tower in Loop, police say

The simulation will run Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
According to police, the drill will involve a simulated active threat inside the tower as well as simulated injuries and simulated gunfire throughout the event.
The immediate area will involve a large presence of emergency service personnel and vehicles. City, State and Federal law enforcement officers will be present during the drill, police said.
The drill will close several streets downtown for a temporary period of time.
All streets surrounding 10 S Dearborn Avenue will be closed Sunday from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
See the list of street closures below:
- Dearborn - Madison to Monroe
- Clark - Madison to Monroe
- Madison - Clark to Dearborn
- Monroe - Clark to Dearborn