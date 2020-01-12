Active shooter drill planned near Chase Tower in Loop, police say

Dearborn - Madison to Monroe

Clark - Madison to Monroe

Madison - Clark to Dearborn

Monroe - Clark to Dearborn

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Law Enforcement officials will conduct an emergency response drill Sunday near Chase Tower in the Loop, police said.The simulation will run Sunday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.According to police, the drill will involve a simulated active threat inside the tower as well as simulated injuries and simulated gunfire throughout the event.The immediate area will involve a large presence of emergency service personnel and vehicles. City, State and Federal law enforcement officers will be present during the drill, police said.The drill will close several streets downtown for a temporary period of time.All streets surrounding 10 S Dearborn Avenue will be closed Sunday from 1:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.