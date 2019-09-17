Active shooter drill to be held Tuesday morning at Water Tower Place

chicago police

(FILE)

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't be alarmed by a huge police presence along the Magnificent Mile Tuesday morning. It's just a drill.

The Chicago Police Department will be conducting an active shooter drill at Water Tower Place in the middle of the Tuesday morning rush. The drill begins at 6 a.m.

Chicago police will post signs and officers will be stationed nearby to alert people that it is not a real emergency.

The signage will inform pedestrians that "police training is in progress," according 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly's office. Alderman Reilly did not say how long the drill is expected to last or if police have given him an estimated end time.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonear north sidestreetervillechicago police department
Copyright © 2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man killed in River North hit-and-run
FBI Chicago will have first African American agent-in-charge
Homeowner scares off masked men who kicked in door
Saudi Arabia oil field attack jolts supply, causes oil prices to jump
Shane Gillis dropped from cast of Saturday Night Live over racial slur
Toddler climbs out window of NYC building onto air conditioning unit
Woman killed in Deerfield hit-and-run ID'd
Show More
Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church crying Virgin Mary moved
Duane Chapman recovering from heart-related emergency
Walmart collecting old car seats in exchange for gift cards
Woman who allegedly wore 'Scream' mask during stabbing arrested
Pilsen rededicates 'A La Esperanza' mural on 40th anniversary
More TOP STORIES News