Active shooter drill to be held Tuesday morning at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Don't be alarmed by a huge police presence along the Magnificent Mile Tuesday morning. It's just a drill.The Chicago Police Department will be conducting an active shooter drill at Water Tower Place in the middle of the Tuesday morning rush. The drill begins at 6 a.m.Chicago police will post signs and officers will be stationed nearby to alert people that it is not a real emergency.The signage will inform pedestrians that "police training is in progress," according 42nd Ward Alderman Brendan Reilly's office. Alderman Reilly did not say how long the drill is expected to last or if police have given him an estimated end time.