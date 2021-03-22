u.s. & world

Police responding to active shooter at Boulder, Colorado, supermarket

BOULDER, Colo. -- Authorities in Colorado responded to what they said was an active shooter at a supermarket Monday.

A law enforcement source told ABC News that a suspect opened fire on officers responding to a report of someone shot in the parking area. The suspect was armed with a long gun, sources told ABC News.

EMBED More News Videos

Helicopter video from KMGH-TV shows heavy police response to reports of an active shooter at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder, Colorado.



It's unclear if anyone has been injured, but a shirtless man with blood running down his leg was escorted out of the store in handcuffs by two police officers.

Police in Boulder tweeted Monday that the shooter is at a King Soopers grocery store.

Television helicopter video showed law enforcement vehicles and officers massing outside, including SWAT teams, and at least three helicopters on the roof of the store in Boulder, home to the University of Colorado about 25 miles (40 kilometers) northwest of Denver.



Officers had their guns drawn, and some windows at the front of the store were broken. Authorities over a loudspeaker said the building was surrounded and that "you need to surrender." They said to come out with hands up and unarmed.

A man who said he was shopping at the store told KCNC-TV that he heard a loud bang, then heard another, and by the third, everyone was running. He said they ran to the back of the store, found the employee area and workers told them how to escape. He said they walked single file, with their arms on the backs of those in front of them.

TV footage showed an ambulance has pulled away from the store, apparently carrying the bleeding man brought out of the store in handcuffs. Officers were helping people out of the store to safety.

A person who answered the telephone at a nearby sandwich shop said he and his employees were locked down in the back of the store and all were safe. Someone who answered the phone at nail studio next door said she and her colleagues were safe. Neither had details on what happened at the market across the street.

ABC Owned Television Stations contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
coloradogun violenceactive shooteru.s. & world
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
U.S. & WORLD
CDC warns COVID variants could spark another avoidable surge
Married 66 years, husband, wife die minutes apart of COVID
Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Powerful photos from 'Stop Asian Hate' rallies
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Loretto Hospital under fire for reported jewelry store vaccinations
Plane crash lands in LaPorte County, Indiana
IL reports 1,220 new COVID-19 cases, 22 deaths
Toddler denies eating cupcakes despite sweet evidence
Police chief says Miami spring break partying 'couldn't go on any longer'
New Cook County vaccine site to open in Forest Park; IL, IN expand eligibility
Video shows dad dropping daughter, 2, as zoo elephant charges
Show More
Olympic surfing hopeful Katherine Diaz killed by lightning while training
Woman sexually assaulted at gunpoint in Lakeview, police say
Lakers Hall of Famer Elgin Baylor dies at 86
Loyola to take on Oregon St. in Sweet 16 after win over Illinois
New ordinance would reimburse Chicago bars, restaurants for unused liquor license days
More TOP STORIES News