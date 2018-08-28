Activists prepare for Officer Jason Van Dyke trial next week

EMBED </>More Videos

A coalition of organizations will be staged on the greenspace near the Chicago courthouse where suspended Chicago cop Jason Van Dyke will be on trial for killing Laquan McDonald.

By
CHICAGO (WLS) --
The trial for suspended Chicago police Officer Jason Van Dyke, accused of killing 17-year-old Laquan McDonald, begins next week and activists are making plans to watch what happens inside and outside the Chicago courtroom.

Jury selection starts Sept. 5 at the Cook County Leighton Criminal Courthouse, and the greenspace in the 2600-block of South California Avenue will be a base for those watching the trial.

On Tuesday, a coalition of organizations announced there is a permit to stage on the lawn near the courthouse.

RELATED: Van Dyke pre-trial continues; Laquan McDonald's mother spoke with judge behind closed doors

"We are a peaceful people, are peaceful protesters. This is a non-violent movement and it will always remain non-violent as long as this coalition is leading it," said William Calloway, of Justice 4 Laquan.

Van Dyke is charged with first-degree murder and sixteen counts of aggravated battery.

McDonald was shot 16 times in 2014.

"We are in communication with other cities and other organizing communities who are at the front line in their communities as we are in ours, everyone is watching Chicago," said Maria Hernandez, of Justice 4 Laquan.

"Laquan McDonald shocked the nation and no one has forgotten about it. I don't think this is just a local issue police violence effects everyone if you are black or brown in America you have experience with the police," said Anais Donald, of Justice 4 Laquan.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
jason van dykelaquan mcdonaldChicagoLittle Village
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Van Dyke pre-trial continues; McDonald's mom spoke with judge
Top Stories
10th child dies following Little Village fire
Glenview man, 20, missing after kayak capsizes in Lake Michigan
Man, woman dead in murder-suicide in Midlothian
Rauner signs bill legalizing medical marijuana as opioid alternative
Willowbrook residents concerned about emission of carcinogenic gas from local company
Woman accused of putting newborn in freezer granted bail
Chicago AccuWeather: Strong to severe storms, heavy rain persisting overnight
WATCH: Reporter nearly hit by car on live TV
Show More
VIDEO: E-cigarette explodes in man's pants
Former Newsweek reporter recalls 1968 Democratic Convention riots
Good Samaritan helps elderly wrong-way driver get safely off the road
Obama in Chicago to attend foundation meeting, visit One Summer Chicago students
More News