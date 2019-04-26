Activists protest outside Chicago FBI Headquarters over potential serial killer

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicagoans are demanding answers on whether there is a serial killer targeting black women in Chicago.Friday afternoon activists from more than 10 groups say they are planning to protest outside FBI Headquarters.Freedom First International, Violence Interrupters, Chicago Social Justice Network, Demand Justice, Tikkun Chai International (Humanitarian Project) Black Lives Matters Lake County, Brotha Rod Da Messenger WE'FA.US, and Neighborhood Rebuild are among the growing list of groups attending.They say they want to draw attention to the unsolved killings of more than 50 women across Chicago since 2001.That protest starts at 3:00 p.m.