'Andi Mack' actor Stoney Westmoreland fired by Disney after allegedly trying to meet 13-year-old for sex

The "Andi Mack" actor was arrested for allegedly attempting to have a sexual relationship with a 13-year-old.

NEW YORK --
Disney Channel actor Stoney Westmoreland has been fired after he was arrested in Salt Lake City for allegedly attempting to have a sexual relationship with an online acquaintance he believed was 13 years old.

In a statement Saturday, Disney announced that the 48-year-old Westmoreland had been dropped from the sitcom "Andi Mack," on which he plays the grandfather of the teen-age title character. The show films in Utah.
RELATED: Actor arrested on suspicion of trying to lure minor to engage in sex acts in Utah

Salt Lake police detective Greg Wilking told The Associated Press that Westmoreland was on his way to what he believed would be a sexual encounter when he was arrested Friday and charged with enticing a minor and sending inappropriate materials, including nude images. A message left with Westmoreland's agent, Mitchell Stubbs, was not immediately returned.

Westmoreland's other acting credits include "Scandal" and "Breaking Bad."
