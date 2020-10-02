Actor Rick Moranis sucker-punched in head in New York City

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the man wanted in a random and violent attack on actor Rick Moranis in New York City.

Video shows the moment the man sucker-punched a 67-year-old actor in the head.

It happened Thursday at 7:24 a.m. on West 70th street near Central Park West on the Manhattan borough's Upper West Side.

The attacker continued walking away after throwing the punch.

Moranis hurt his head, back and hip in the attack and went to the hospital for evaluation.

The attack sparked a strong reaction on social media from the Avenger's own Captain America.



Moranis may be best known for his work on "Ghostbusters," "Honey, I Shrunk the Kids" and "Little Shop of Horrors," among many others.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citycelebrityassaultattacksurveillance video
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Fatigued' Trump going to military hospital after COVID-19 diagnosis: LIVE
Worst case scenario with Trump's COVID case: What happens
No charges against Midlothian officer in Jemel Roberson's deadly shooting
Judge Barrett tested positive for COVID-19 this summer: sources
Jeff & Jude's brings pick-up Jewish deli to Chicago's NW Side
Trump wished 'speedy recovery' by local leaders after positive COVID-19 test
Woodridge fire ravages apartment complex
Show More
Video captures woman's happy dance after acing job interview
Cubs try take 2 for game 2 against Marlins in Wild Card Series
IL reports 2,206 new coronavirus cases, 47 deaths
French bulldogs rescued at O'Hare being cared for by PAWS
How the SCOTUS justice nomination process works
More TOP STORIES News