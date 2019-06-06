Noose placed in black SoCal family's yard in photo shared by actor Rainn Wilson

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES -- Actor Rainn Wilson has shared a "chilling" image of a noose placed in the front yard of a black family in suburban Los Angeles.

Wilson - best known as Dwight from "The Office" - says the rope was placed in a tree in front of the home of his friend's sister, to be found by her 17-year-old daughter.

In his Instagram post, Wilson called the image "instantly chilling."

He says police shook off the racist gesture, essentially saying "What's the big deal?"

"What's the big deal? Well, officer, the noose is the symbol of lynching which was used to hang thousands of African Americans, especially by the Klan," Wilson wrote.

He did not identify in which city the incident occurred.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
actorracismu.s. & worldinstagram
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family of Chicago woman killed while holding baby to sue city over video leak
Police looking for man caught on camera pretending to be a cop in DuPage Co.
R. Kelly pleads not guilty to new sexual assault charges
Hotel casting doubt on Delaware woman's vacation attack story
Indiana dairy farm investigated for alleged animal abuse, video released
Post-El Chapo, Sinaloa cartel narco highway still runs through Chicago
Miss America chairwoman steps down
Show More
Mysterious Dominican Republic vacation deaths under investigation
LIVE | Cadet dead, 22 hurt in cargo truck crash at West Point
Doctor charged with 25 counts of murder for allegedly overdosing painkillers
11-month-old girl dies after being locked in hot car for 15 hours: Police
Pres. Trump attends D-Day 75th anniversary events
More TOP STORIES News