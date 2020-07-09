Actress Naya Rivera, known for 'Glee,' a possible drowning victim after going boating on Lake Piru

Actress Naya Rivera is missing and may have drowned, authorities say, after she went boating and swimming on Lake Piru with her young son on Wednesday.
By ABC7.com staff
LAKE PIRU, Calif. -- Actress Naya Rivera is missing and may have drowned, authorities say, after she went boating and swimming on Lake Piru with her young son on Wednesday.

She rented a boat at the lake with her 4-year-old son Wednesday afternoon. When the boat was overdue to be returned, staff at the lake found it with her child on board, but could not find her.

A search-and-rescue operation was undertaken at the lake but she was not found. Authorities suspended the search for the night and plan to resume on Thursday.

The 33-year-old had acted since she was a child, but broke through with a role as a cheerleader on "Glee" and later released her own music.

DEVELOPING: This story will be updated.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ventura countydrowning
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Lake Co. sees rise in youth COVID-19 cases as state reports biggest single-day jump in a month
'Black Lives Matter' mural in Oak Park painted over to read 'All Lives Matter'
Rally demands justice for man who died in Joliet police custody
Video shows car wanted in Aurora hit-and-run that injured 11-year-old
Police release photo of van connected to shooting that injured 10-year-old girl
Illinois' 2nd largest school district releases reopening proposal
Soldier Field drive-in movies begin Wednesday
Show More
Chicago AccuWeather: Hot, humid, more storms Thursday
EXCLUSIVE: Waitress who stopped Carmel Valley racist rant shares story
Woman's body recovered from Lake Michigan after boat hits break wall
Harvard and MIT sue over ICE rule on international students
Chicago-area businesses ask customers to sign COVID-19 disclosures, waivers before entry
More TOP STORIES News