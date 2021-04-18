Chicago protest Little Village: Thousands expected to march for justice in Adam Toledo CPD killing

RELATED: Video of teen killed in Chicago police shooting released by COPA
The calls for justice, along with police reform, continue days after the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) released police bodycam video, as well as other videos, showing the graphic shooting.
Peace march will soon begin in Little Village as community demands Justice for Adam Toledo.— Alexis McAdams ABC-7 (@AlexisMcAdamsTV) April 18, 2021
The large banner at the front reads “Justice for Adam. His hands were up” @ABC7Chicago #AdamToledo #Chicago pic.twitter.com/LVNWrisFQU
The community gathering for the Peace March in the same alleyway where the 13-year-old was shot and killed by Chicago police in March.
Word about the march in the name of Toledo spread on social media as the memorial at the site of the shooting continues to grow.
Organizers plan to hand out flowers to the group. Each person will carry that flower with them and then will lay it down next to the memorial.
RELATED: Chicago Police Officer Eric Stillman, who fatally shot Adam Toledo, had 3 misconduct complaints in 5 years with CPD, watchdog group says
This is the second major planned demonstration against the Chicago Police Department since the city released the video last week.
WATCH | Hundreds of demonstrators gather in Logan Square to demand justice for Adam Toledo
The Toledo family asking that everyone who gathers in Adam's name remain peaceful.
RAW VIDEO | Protesters clash with police in Logan Square