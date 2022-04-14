Adam Toledo shooting: COPA concludes investigation into fatal police shooting of 13-year-old

police shooting

CHICAGO -- The Civilian Office of Police Accountability announced Thursday it has concluded its investigation into the fatal shooting of 13-year-old Adam Toledo by a Chicago police officer in Little Village last year.

The agency said it has forwarded its findings to Police Supt. David Brown but did not disclose what its recommendations were.

Last month, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx said she would not file criminal charges against the officer who shot and killed Adam during a foot chase on March 29 of last year.

Officer Eric Stillman shot the teen in the chest after chasing him down an alley near the 2400 block of South Sawyer Avenue in Little Village, authorities said. Officers had responded to a ShotSpotter alert in the area.

Video from Stillman's body camera shows Adam standing sideways in a large gap in a wooden fence with what looks like a gun in one of his hands behind his back. The officer was on the other side of the alley as he yelled, "Drop it!"

In less than a second, Adam dropped the gun and raised his hands as the officer fired. Adam fell to the ground, and the officer called for an ambulance and performed CPR.

In announcing there would be no criminal charges against Stillman, Foxx said the officer "reacted to the perceived threat presented by Adam Toledo."

Adam's family filed a wrongful death lawsuit the same day Foxx made her announcement, claiming Stillman "unreasonably failed to issue clear, direct commands that would have de-escalated and slowed down the situation.

"Officer Eric Stillman chased, shot and killed 13-year-old Adam without justification," the lawsuit states.

