Adam Toledo Shooting: Bodycam video of teen killed by CPD to be released Thursday, COPA says

The video was viewed by Toledo's family Tuesday evening. In a written statement, attorneys for the Toledo family expressed gratitude for the opportunity to review the video before its public release, calling the experience "extremely difficult and heartbreaking for everyone present, especially Adam's family."
COPA said Tuesday night it would not "immediately release" the video and other materials at the request of the Toledo family as they continue to grieve.
COPA said Wednesday that the video that will be released on April 15, 16 days after the incident. The materials released will include relevant body-worn footage, 3rd party video, OEMC transmissions, ShotSpotter recordings, Case Incident, Tactical Response and Arrest Reports.
The video and other materials will be posted to the COPA website on Thursday. COPA has not said what time it will be made available to the public.
Hours before COPA's announcement, Mayor Lightfoot called for the video to be made available as soon as possible.
"I want to be respectful of the family. But I also feel like something like a police-involved shooting, particularly under these circumstances, it's important for us to be transparent," Lightfoot said.
The mayor said she has seen the video, but refused to discuss it.
"I'm not going to offer up my own thoughts about it," Lightfoot said. "As you know, there are two separate independent investigations going on, one primarily led by COPA."
What to expect from the COPA release
COPA is expected to release many video and audio recordings of events leading up to and surrounding Toledo's death, including audio from gunshot detection devices called ShotSpotter that originally alerted police to gunfire in the neighborhood, according to authorities.
Thursday, the COPA portal is expected to contain body-worn cameras from the officer who shot Toledo and other officers on scene. There will also be third party video, such as video from bystanders or nearby security cameras, that shows some of what happened. Transmission recordings from the Office of Emergency Management and Communications from both 911 callers and police dispatchers could also be included in the release.
The portal will also contain official police field reports written by officers who were there, describing what happened and what they did.
"There are really two potential sides to this. One is certainly to determine whether a given police officer or police officers use excessive force under the circumstances, that's clearly part of its mission. But another part of COPA's mission and it may be case here is to make recommendations about broader issues of police conduct and policy," said Gil Soffer, ABC7 Legal Analyst.
Soffer, a former federal prosecutor, tells the I-Team that the material isn't being put out for public curiosity; the law requires release now within 60-days.
"No case is as simple as it appears and no case is as simple as one video. So, it is typical and it's really incumbent upon COPA to look at all the different kinds of evidence that they have," Soffer said.
Calls for reform
A coalition of Latino leaders with the Illinois Latino Agenda is calling for police reform. Jessie Fuentes, the co-chair of the Puerto Rican Agenda, said Toledo's death is part of a larger problem with policing of Black & brown communities.
"Police across this country show that they have the ability to bring in someone peacefully, despite violent behavior. Who's not offered that grace is young people of color," Fuentes said.
Fuentes said Toledo did not deserve to die, he needed help.
"The narrative should be talking about how we failed him, not what he allegedly did wrong," Fuentes said. "He was a young boy of color who was failed by a school system, by a system that does not properly develop communities of color."
Ruben Roman, 21, who police said was with Toledo in the alley when an officer shot the teen, remains locked up on gun and child endangerment charges related to the shooting.
In court Saturday, prosecutors said surveillance video captured the moments Roman fired shots at a passing vehicle with Toledo at his side.
Prosecutors detailed what they say plays out in the police video, explaining it reportedly shows Toledo stopped after a foot chase with his left side facing the officer.
Prosecutors described Toledo as having a gun in his right hand, and say when he turned towards the officer, the officer shot him in the chest.
Prosecutors said the handgun that fell from Toledo's hand was previously used by Roman and matched the shell casings found at the site.
FULL STATEMENT FROM COPA ON PUBLIC RELEASE OF ADAM TOLEDO SHOOTING VIDEO:
Today the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) informed the Toledo family, through their attorney, that video and other materials related to the fatal officer involved shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo will be released tomorrow, Thursday, April 15, 2021.
COPA has remained sensitive to the family's grief and is carrying out this release in accordance with the City's Video Release Policy. COPA's core values of integrity and transparency are essential to building public trust, particularly in incidents related to an officer involved shooting, and we are unwavering in our commitment to uphold these values.
This incident which occurred just 16 days ago, and the materials released will include relevant body-worn footage, 3rd party video, OEMC transmissions, ShotSpotter recordings, Case Incident, Tactical Response and Arrest Reports, can be viewed tomorrow by visiting https://www.chicagocopa.org/case/2021-1112. Tomorrow's release is in accordance with the City's Video Release Policy and well in advance of the 60-day deadline.
COPA is committed to completing a full, thorough and objective investigation of the entire incident which includes not only the officer's use of deadly force but also the actions of other involved officers leading up to and following the deadly shooting to determine whether each officers' actions complied with Department policy directives and training.
FULL STATEMENT FROM COPA ON TOLEDO FAMILY VIEWING VIDEO
Today the Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) provided the Toledo family an opportunity to view video and other materials of the March 29, 2021 fatal officer-involved shooting of 13-year old Adam Toledo. Over the last two-weeks, COPA has maintained regular contact with the family and its representatives during this sensitive time to expedite todays viewing in coordination with their availability.
At the request of the Toledo family, today COPA will not immediately release video and other materials as the family continues to grieve their loss. COPA has advised family representatives that, while it is acutely sensitive to the family's grief and their desire to avoid public release of materials related to Adam's tragic death, COPA is mandated to comply with the City's Video Release Policy.
While COPA is in the very early stages of this investigation, interviews of witnesses; civilian and law enforcement officers are ongoing. Investigators have obtained police reports, ShotSpotter, OEMC transmission and 911 call, audio recordings and other relevant evidence.
COPA is committed to completing a full, thorough and objective investigation of the entire incident which includes not only the officer's use of deadly force but also the actions of other involved officers leading up to and following the deadly shooting to determine whether each officers' actions complied with Department policy directives and training.
FULL STATEMENT FROM TOLEDO FAMILY ATTORNEYS AFTER VIEWING VIDEO
