adler planetarium

Adler Planetarium won't fully reopen until 2022 due to 'financial difficulties'

EMBED <>More Videos

Adler Planetarium Doane Observatory gets new telescope

CHICAGO -- While most of Chicago's cultural institutions have reopened their doors, the Adler Planetarium won't do so fully until next year.

The planetarium along Lake Michigan closed in March 2020 amid the coronavirus pandemic.

RELATED: Chicago's Adler Planetarium gets new telescope

Planetarium officials said in a letter posted on the website earlier this month that they'll start offering some events in July including weekend screenings of sky shows, but due to financial difficulties the full reopening will be in March 2022. For instance, employees let go earlier in the pandemic have not been rehired.

"Opening the museum at full capacity now would further strain our limited resources and reduced staff," the letter read. "We have developed a timeline that will allow us to fully reopen from a position of strength."

RELATED: Adler Planetarium reacquires original star projector from 1930, believed to be lost for decades

Upgrades and renovations at the planetarium include a new telescope installed a month before the closure that has not officially opened to the public.

The video featured is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sciencechicagomuseum campusadler planetariumspace
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
ADLER PLANETARIUM
Adler Planetarium, Empirical Brewery partner for out of this world beer
Adler Planetarium reacquires original star projector
EXCLUSIVE: Adler teens find probable meteorite fragment, scientist says
Lake Shore Drive-In concert kicks off Wednesday night
TOP STORIES
Severe storms bring heavy rain, flooding to Chicago area
Death toll now 5 in Florida condo collapse; 156 unaccounted for
4 hurt, 2 critically, in Park Manor shooting
Rockton chemical plant fire likely accidental, fire chief says
3 dead, 3 critically injured from train, car accident in East Chicago
5 dead in New Mexico hot air balloon crash
Resource center for IL tornado victims opens this weekend
Show More
No one hurt in roof collapse on Northwest Side
Man charged with fatally stabbing Maryland grad student in the Loop
Hobart attorney found dead by wife in ransacked home
What we know about missing people in Fla. condo collapse
4 injured by turbulence on flight from Midway to Salt Lake City
More TOP STORIES News