Advocate Health Care names Elgin emergency nurse, manager 'Nurse Leader of the Year'

Advocate Health Care named Daniel Haslett with Sherman Hospital in Elgin, IL the "Nurse Leader of the Year."

ELGIN, Ill. (WLS) -- Advocate Health Care has named its inaugural "Nurse Leader of the Year."

Daniel Haslett is a registered nurse and manager in the emergency department of Advocate Sherman Hospital in Elgin.

Haslett joined ABC7 live to talk about being the first "Nurse of the Year" for 2022.

Two-hundred and forty people across Illinois and Wisconsin were nominated for the new award.

