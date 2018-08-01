EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=3863365" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Several survivors from the Chicago area, including a priest, share their story after escaping from a plane crash in Mexico.

Dorelia Rivera, of west suburban Elmwood Park, was sitting in the fifth row. She described what happened as the plane went down.

Cellphone video shot by Pastor Ramin Parsa shows the moment an Aeromexico plane crashed in Durango, Mexico, with more than 100 passengers on board.

Terrifying video shows panicked passengers running from the burning wreckage of a Aeromexico plane that crashed in Durango, Mexico.

The rector at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in northwest suburban Des Plaines was among more than 100 Aeromexico passengers, including at least 15 others from the Chicago area, who miraculously survived a plane crash in the Mexican state of Durango.The flight was on its way to Mexico City. Sixteen people from the Chicago area were on board, including Father Esequiel Sanchez.Fr. Sanchez said he suffered several fractures to his arm and does need surgery, but he considers it a miracle that he is still alive.He believes the landing gear buckled underneath the plane, slowing down the plane before it actually crashed."It was very violent, I think because we lost velocity, the plane didn't flip over," Fr. Sanchez said. "We were able to get out, and my respects to the crew. They did a great job in helping everybody get out."The flight was taking off from an airport in the northwest Mexican state of Durango Tuesday afternoon when it crashed in a field a few hundred yards from the end of the runway.Dorelia Rivera from Elmwood Park was part of a group from the Chicago area who goes to a small town in Mexico called La Purisima for the last two weeks of July. This year, they were celebrating Father Sanchez's 50th birthday, a quinceñera for Kayla Martinez of Elmwood Park and a 5K that they organize every year.Rivera said it was dark, gloomy and raining when they boarded the plane."I travel all the time for work, at least one or twice a week, and I said, 'There's no way we're going to leave,'" Rivera said. "I told my daughter, 'We're probably going to miss the connecting flight in Mexico, but that's OK.' And then lo and behold we started moving and I said, 'Ok, I guess we are going.' I really was surprised that we were going to leave with the weather the way it was," Rivera said.Rivera and her daughter were seated toward the front of the plane in row 5 and heard a loud bang behind them."The plane started skidding and started shaking really, really violently, just shaking up and down, left and right and the next thing I know, the flight attendant, her first reaction was to open the door in the front," Rivera said. "She opened the door and I grabbed my daughter's medicine...and grabbed my daughter's hand and just started to try to get out of the plane."She said it was chaos on the plane with parents grabbing their children and getting to the front of the plane and that she and her daughter were pushed back a few times."Finally, I just grabbed my daughter and went as hard as I could and I honestly thought I was going to break her arm because I finally grabbed onto her hard enough and I'm like, 'I'm not letting you go.' She was like, 'my arm' and I'm like, 'I'm not letting you go. Let's go. So we just ran out and we took whoever was around us with us," Rivera said.Once they got outside, they saw Father Sanchez and everyone ran away from the plane and waited for the ambulances to arrive.Despite breaking his arm in several parts, Father Esequiel stayed behind helping others get out. He's now hospitalized in Mexico awaiting surgery."There was smoke billowing out of the engines and fire starting to come out everywhere," Fr. Sanchez said. "Everyone was starting to get out. My arm was broken...I knew it was broken, but you're running on adrenaline. I wanted to help the crew get everybody out. People were coming out, children."While many question why it took off in the first place, those are board are just grateful to be alive."I couldn't identify it in any other way except a miracle," Father Sanchez said. "If the plane climbed a little higher, it wouldnt have made it. If the plane hit the embankment any faster, it would have rolled and trapped us into fire."Alberto Herrera, 35, was among those from the Chicago area onboard the plane."I was super fortunate I wasn't injured. All I have is a couple of scratches on my leg. There were people who had it way worse than me," Herrera said.At least eight people from Chicago are still trying to make their way back to Chicago and several of them lost their passports in the crash.Back in Des Plaines, parishioners said that shortly after they started hearing the news about the crash, Fr. Sanchez called them to let them know he was OK."He tells us that the is feeling more or less OK, that he's been checking how he's doing with his body probably has some broken bones," said Fr. Manuel Padilla, vice rector of the Shrine of Guadalupe.Paul Israel comes once a week to offer his devotion at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines and was praying for something special Wednesday morning."It's literally a miracle, big miracle," Israel said. "Thanks God and I'm praying for all of them."The Archdiocese of Chicago said they are praying for Sanchez and the other passengers on the plane. Paul Israel said he and others are looking forward to welcoming Fr. Sanchez home."There's going to be a big reception for sure and my prayers are with him and all the passengers, too," Israel said.The Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe is holding a special Mass of Thanksgiving for everyone who was aboard the Aeromexico flight at 7 p.m. Wednesday.A passenger from Joliet named Anabel Estrada was also on board. She said the plane hit the ground twice during the crash and the second impact was stronger. She hit her head on the ceiling. That's when she saw flames in the cabin in front of her.Jim Nagle, the owner of the Drake Hotel in Oak Brook, was also aboard the plane.In total, 49 people had to be hospitalized, including four from the Chicago area, most with minor injuries.The U.S. State Department says there were at least 65 U.S. citizens onboard.