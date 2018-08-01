The rector at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in northwest suburban Des Plaines was among more than 100 Aeromexico passengers, including at least eight others from the Chicago area, who miraculously survived a plane crash in the Mexican state of Durango.The flight was on its way to Mexico City. Nine people from the Chicago area were on board, including Father Ezekiel Sanchez. His parishioners are praying for his quick recovery.The flight was taking off from an airport in the northwest Mexican state of Durango Tuesday afternoon when it crashed in a field a few hundred yards from the end of the runway.Father Sanchez had been visiting family in Durango at the time. He broke his arm and is being treated at a local hospital.Parishioners said that shortly after they started hearing the news about the crash, he called them to let them know he was OK."He tells us that the is feeling more or less OK, that he's been checking how he's doing with his body probably has some broken bones," said Fr. Manuel Padilla , vice rector of the Shrine of Guadalupe.Paul Israel comes once a week to offer his devotion at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines and was praying for something special Wednesday morning."It's literally a miracle, big miracle," Israel said. "Thanks God and I'm praying for all of them."Parishioners are calling it nothing short of a miracle that Fr. Sanchez and his 102 fellow passengers all survived the fight and many were relieved to hear that he was OK."He just had a broken arm but ...thanks to God he's fine," said parishioner Karina Ramirez.The Archdiocese of Chicago said they are praying for Sanchez and the other passengers on the plane. Paul Israel said he and others are looking forward to welcoming Fr. Sanchez home."There's going to be a big reception for sure and my prayers are with him and all the passengers, too," Israel said.A passenger from Joliet named Anabel Estrada was also on board. She said the plane hit the ground twice during the crash and the second impact was stronger. She hit her head on the ceiling. That's when she saw flames in the cabin in front of her.In total, 49 people had to be hospitalized, including four from the Chicago area, most with minor injuries.