Aeromexico plane crash: Des Plaines priest, more than 100 passengers survive

The rector at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in northwest suburban Des Plaines was among more than 100 Aeromexico passengers who miraculously survived a plane crash in the Mexican state of Durango.The flight was on its way to Mexico City. Several people from the Chicago area were on board, including Father Ezekiel Sanchez. His parishioners are praying for his quick recovery.The flight was taking off from an airport in the northwest Mexican state of Durango Tuesday afternoon when it crashed in a field a few hundred yards from the end of the runway.Father Sanchez had been visiting family in Durango at the time. He broke his arm and is being treated at a local hospital.Parishioners said that shortly after they started hearing the news about the crash, he called them to let them know he was OK."He tell us that he is more or less OK. He's been checking out his body and probably has some broken bones," a parishioner said.A passenger from Joliet named Anabel Estrada was also on board. She said the plane hit the ground twice during the crash and the second impact was stronger. She hit her head on the ceiling. That's when she saw flames in the cabin in front of her.In total, 49 people had to be hospitalized, most with minor injuries.