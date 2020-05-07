Brookfield Zoo wants help naming new African painted dog puppy

All of the puppies have names with the exception of one of the males.
Now, the zoo is asking for the public's help in naming him!
The animal care staff has chosen four potential names. The choices are:
- Kashyyyk-(pronounced KA-sheek)-name of a planet in Star Wars
- Shaki-(pronounced shah-KEY)-means "shark" in Chewa, which is from the Bantu language in Zimbabwe, where African painted dogs are native
- Taya -(pronounced TA-yah)-means "jaws" in Swahili
- Kwanza-means "first" in Swahili (he was the first born in the litter)
Those wishing to help in the final selection, can cast a vote for their favorite on the zoo's website at CZS.org/NamePaintedDogPuppy.
Voting will take place beginning Thursday, May 7, at noon, CST and will continue through May 20, until 5:00 p.m.
The name with the most votes will be announced on Thursday, May 21.
Since the zoo is currently closed, the public is encouraged to visit the zoo's Facebook page or Youtube channel to see video of the African painted dog puppies shown during the live chat.
Animal adoption|
Those interested in helping care for the African painted dogs at Brookfield Zoo can contribute to the Animal Adoption program.
For $35, a recipient receives the Basic Package, which includes a 5-inch x 7-inch color photograph of the African painted dogs, a personalized certificate of adoption, an African painted dog fact sheet, and an Animal Adoption program decal.
For more information, visit www.CZS.org/AnimalAdoption.