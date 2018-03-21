After teacher placed jump rope around necks, students sue district

EMBED </>More Videos

Longtime teacher Peter Samhammer is accused of putting a jump rope over the kids' bodies as a way to discipline them. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. --
The blacktop playground at Herndon Barstow Elementary is the place where Fresno County Sheriff's Detectives say punishment for three students became cruel and criminal.

Longtime teacher Peter Samhammer is accused of putting a jump rope over the kids' bodies as a way to discipline them.

He's facing felony criminal charges and now a civil lawsuit.

"Whether you are goofing off or doing it as a form of punishment, it's probably inappropriate," says legal analyst Mark Coleman. "It's a breach of the duty to act reasonably."

At least one student reported red marks after the incident.

Coleman says the lawsuit lists Central Unified as a responsible party since Samhammer was employed by the district during the time.

Witnesses said he used the unusual form of discipline.

The outcome of the felony criminal case could impact the civil proceedings.

"If the plaintiffs get him to admit to a felony, that can be used in a civil case without having to essentially try the case in civil court. It's an admission if he were to plead guilty," says Coleman.

The lawsuit was filed by Fresno attorney Jason Bell. It asks for damages over $25,000. The court paperwork claims not only general negligence but personal injury as well.

"Liability wise, yes it's a strong case, damages wise, it doesn't sound like anybody was significantly injured," says Coleman.

Samhammer's criminal defense attorney declined to comment Tuesday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child abuselawsuitu.s. & worldeducationCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
Closing arguments end for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
10K free shoes in Englewood: Rapper hosts 'Anti-Bait Truck' giveaway
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in dryer
USPS to begin hiring part-time holiday help
8 bodies found on streets of Cancun
Mollie Tibbetts' aunt doesn't want victim 'lost' in debate
Show More
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Teacher pens back-to-school rap to inspire students
WSJ: National Enquirer publisher David Pecker granted immunity in Cohen investigation
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
More News