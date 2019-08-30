'Lock them up': Afterschool chaos may lead to Pennsylvania students arrests, police say

UPPER DARBY, Pennsylvania -- A Pennsylvania police department is threatening to arrest high school students that are allegedly causing chaos at some local restaurants.

The after school rush has becoming unbearable at Pizza Heaven in Upper Darby after only one full day of school.

Employees said the students from Upper Darby High School forced them to close early.

"It starts off with a group of 10 then 30 and then they're jumping on tables," said Corinne Gountis, of Pizza Heaven.

Gountis said so many kids came in on Wednesday, acting up, they requested police outside their shop on Thursday.

The restaurant next door, Civera's Deli, said they are also experiencing the same problem.

"They're not always respectful and that's what gets them not allowed in stores and places," an employee with Civera's Deli said.

Upper Darby Police Superintendent Michael Chitwood said they have to keep the kids safe, but it's coming at the expense of the safety of the community.

"I got 15 guys, 15 officers are taken off the street," Chitwood said. "They're off the streets of Upper Darby to handle it."

Chitwood said the new policy after school here will be if kids don't go home and fail to listen to officers, it will be, "Lock them up. If they don't move when you ask them to move, lock them up. It's that simple."

The McDonald's in Upper Darby has taken matters into their own hands. They lock the doors to kids during let out.

ABC7 Chicago's sister station in Philadelphia spoke with Toni Westbrook, of McDonald's, on Thursday.

Westbrook said she has a message for the kids after school and fellow parents.

"Raise your kids so when they go into places like this they know how to act. Go in and get your stuff and come back out. Don't go in to hang out and fight. Go in, get your food and go home."
