Man who filmed Ahmaud Arbery shooting arrested on felony murder charge

SAVANNAH, Ga. -- The Georgia Bureau of Investigation has arrested the man who filmed the fatal shooting of Georgia jogger Ahmaud Arbery.

William "Roddie" Bryan Jr., 50, was charged with felony murder and criminal attempt to commit false imprisonment. GBI confirmed that the charges were related to Arbery's killing.

Arbery was killed Feb. 23 after a pursuit by a white father and son who armed themselves and gave chase after seeing the 25-year-old black man running in their subdivision. More than two months passed before Gregory McMichael, 64, and Travis McMichael, 34, were jailed on charges of felony murder and aggravated assault.

Gregory McMichael, a retired investigator for the local district attorney, told police he thought Arbery was a burglar. He said Arbery attacked his son before he was shot.

Arbery's mother, Wanda Cooper-Jones, has said she believes her son was merely out jogging.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
