Vice President Pence's jet returns to airport after hitting bird on takeoff

By AAMER MADHANI
WASHINGTON -- Vice President Mike Pence's airplane struck a bird Tuesday on takeoff in New Hampshire, causing the pilot to return to the airport out of caution, the White House said.

Pence was flying home to Washington from a campaign event at an airport hangar in nearby Gilford, New Hampshire.

When Air Force Two took off from Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, it struck a bird.

The airport released a statement on the incident via Twitter.


A senior administration official, who wasn't authorized to address the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity, said the vice president and his entourage were in no danger.

Pence ended up flying home on a cargo aircraft that the Secret Service uses to transport his vehicles during his travel.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
bird strikevice president mike pencethe white housemike penceplane evacuated
Copyright © 2020 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 dead after Waukegan attempted home invasion
Porch collapses in Wicker Park
Illinois National Guard on standby for Breonna Taylor announcement
Women say large sums of money disappeared from online bank accounts
20 neglected dogs found at south suburban home
Brother of IL's 1st COVID-19 victim reflects on loss as national death toll hits 200K
Chicago Weather: Mostly sunny, warm Wednesday
Show More
Cindy McCain endorses Biden for president
Students help teen who lost legs in crash go to homecoming
Pritzker announces recreational marijuana dispensary application changes
Louisville prepares for Breonna Taylor announcement
Dreadhead Cowboy charged after Dan Ryan horse ride, ISP says
More TOP STORIES News