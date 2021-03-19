ohare airport

Air Wisconsin Airlines plane with gear issue lands safely at O'Hare airport

CHICAGO -- A small jet with a landing gear issue landed safely Friday morning at O'Hare International Airport.

The pilot of an Air Wisconsin regional jet requested to return to O'Hare for a "landing gear problem" shortly after departure, according to preliminary information from Federal Aviation Administration spokeswoman Elizabeth Cory.

The plane - destined for Destin-Fort Walton Beach Airport in Okaloosa County, Florida - landed without incident at O'Hare at 11 a.m., Cory said in an email. The jet initially took off from O'Hare at 9:47 a.m., she said.

Firefighters responded to the plane as a precaution, according to Chicago fire spokesman Larry Merritt. No one was transported to a hospital, he said.

Online flight records show the plane turned back to O'Hare when it reached downstate Danville, about 30 miles east of Champaign.

The plane was a twin-engine Canadair Regional Jet CRJ-200, according to online flight records. The business jet has 36 seats and was last produced in 2006.

Air Wisconsin Airlines flies planes exclusively as United Express in a partnership with United Airlines, according to the company's website.

The Chicago Department of Aviation and Air Wisconsin Airlines didn't immediately reply to requests for comment.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2021.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travelchicagoo'hareohare airportu.s. & world
OHARE AIRPORT
Judge order 'serial stowaway' held without bail, for now, after arrested again at O'Hare Airport
'Serial stowaway' Marilyn Hartman arrested again at O'Hare Airport
'Rick and Morty' vape pens seized at O'Hare airport
3 high-end cars stolen from rental car company near O'Hare: CPD
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
IL reports 2,380 new COVID-19 cases, 12 deaths
Pritzker announces IL vaccine eligibility expansion
Would-be North Austin robber shot while holding up armored truck: CPD
IL senator has gun pulled on him:' (I was) thinking about January 6th'
3 charged in kidnapping, carjacking man in Kenwood: police
Scientist behind COVID shot says next target is cancer
Italian Village reopens in Chicago Loop
Show More
What we know about Atlanta spa shooting victims
VIDEO: Drone captures bridge implosion over IL River
Loretto Hospital apologizes for vaccinating judges, spouses out of turn
IL COVID vaccine guidelines do not include weed smokers in Phase 1B
U of I, Loyola tip off Friday in NCAA Tournament
More TOP STORIES News