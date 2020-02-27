Sentencing date set for Joanne Cunningham, mother of AJ Freund

WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- A sentencing date has been set for the mother of AJ Freund.
Joanne Cunningham will appear in court on April 30.
The Crystal Lake mother pleaded guilty to murder in the beating death of her 5-year-old son.
AJ Freund's body was found in a shallow grave, wrapped in plastic nearly a week after his parents reported him missing.
AJ's father, Andrew Freund, is also facing murder charges, though he has pleaded not guilty.
Crews are expected to begin tearing down the house where AJ was killed, which has been vacant since April, on Thursday.
