AJ Freund: JoAnn Cunningham sentencing hearing in murder of her 5-year-old son begins Thursday

EMBED >More News Videos Crews demolished the Crystal Lake house where police said five-year-old A.J. Freund was murdered by his parents Wednesday morning.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- A sentencing hearing begins Thursday for JoAnn Cunningham, who pleaded guilty to killing her little boy A.J. Freund in a murder that shocked the northwest suburbs.On April 15, 2019, Cunningham claimed she put her five-year-old son A.J. to bed the night before and the next morning, he was gone.For days, police, family, friends and even strangers searched for A.J., but it was all a lie.Prosecutors say the Crystal Lake woman had actually beaten A.J. to death days earlier. His body was discovered a week later buried in a shallow grave seven miles away from his home.A.J.'s father Andrew Freund later told investigators Cunningham hit the boy and forced him into a cold shower before putting him to bed.He said the next morning, the couple found A.J. dead and Freund later buried him.After months of denying any involvement, Cunningham pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last December.Andrew Freund is also charged with murder.Cunningham's sentencing hearing will get underway at 9 a.m. and will continue for a second day on Friday.