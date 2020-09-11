AJ Freund murder: 2 former DCFS employees who oversaw Crystal Lake boy's case charged with child endangerment

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=6322002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> "I love him and I miss him and there's nothing I wouldn't do to bring him back," Cunningham told the court.

Two former employees for the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services who oversaw the AJ Freund case have been charged with felonies.Carlos Acosta, 54, and Andrew Polovin, 48, oversaw the 5-year-old Crystal Lake boy's case before he was found dead last year.AJ Freund murder: JoAnn Cunningham gets 35-year prison sentence in beating death of 5-year-old sonBoth Acosta and Polovin have been charged with felony child endangerment and reckless conduct.Freund's parents were charged in the boy's death. Last July, his mother JoAnn Cunninghan pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 35 years in prison.DCFS declined to comment on the charges against their former employees.