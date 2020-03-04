AJ Freund Live: JoAnn Cunningham sentencing hearing in murder of her 5-year-old son begins

Cunningham appeared in an orange jumpsuit and a yellow mask, hands folded, as she listened to the state's witnesses testify.
Crystal Lake Police Officer Kimberley Shipbaugh described a visit to Cunningham's home back in December of 2018, where she observed filthy living conditions and noticed five-year-old A.J. with bruises, so she asked how he got them.
"JoAnn leaned down and in his ear she said to him, 'Lucy the dog did that to you right?' And then he said 'Yes,'" Shipbaugh said.
A.J. was seen at a local emergency room where doctors suspected abuse.
"I started by asking him if he had been spanked or hit, he said 'Yes,'" said Dr. Joelle Channon. "I asked him with what and he said 'a belt.' I asked him, 'Who did it?' and he said, 'Someone not in my family' and then he offered that, 'Maybe mom didn't mean to hurt me.'"
On April 15, 2019, Cunningham claimed she put her five-year-old son A.J. to bed the night before and the next morning, he was gone.
For days, police, family, friends and even strangers searched for A.J., but it was all a lie.
Prosecutors say the Crystal Lake woman had actually beaten A.J. to death days earlier. His body was discovered a week later buried in a shallow grave seven miles away from his home.
A.J.'s father Andrew Freund later told investigators Cunningham hit the boy and forced him into a cold shower before putting him to bed.
He said the next morning, the couple found A.J. dead and Freund later buried him.
After months of denying any involvement, Cunningham pleaded guilty to first-degree murder last December.
Andrew Freund is also charged with murder.
Cunningham's sentencing hearing got underway at 9 a.m. and will continue for a second day on Friday.
Meanwhile, a group called Roar for AJ gathered at the courthouse with signs, setting up 60 blue balloons, representing the maximum sentence Cunningham faces.
"60 is the maximum," Whitney Broska said, who was part of the group. "I think anything less than that is another crime to AJ."
Cunningham faces 20-60 years in prison and prosecutors are seeking the maximum.
