AJ Freund murder: Andrew Freund, Crystal Lake boy's father, could accept plea deal Friday

By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
WOODSTOCK, Ill. (WLS) -- AJ Freund's father Andrew is set to appear in court Friday to possibly accept a plea deal.

Andrew Freund, the father of murdered Crystal Lake boy AJ Freund, is set to appear in court Friday to possibly accept a plea deal.

The Crystal Lake boy was beaten to death in April 2019 and his remains were later found in a shallow grave. Freund is charged with first degree murder.

"I love him and I miss him and there's nothing I wouldn't do to bring him back," Cunningham told the court.



AJ's mother, JoAnn Cunningham, pleaded guilty last December. She is now serving a 35-year prison sentence.

Andrew Polovin, a former DCFS worker pleaded not guilty Thursday to child endangerment and reckless conduct charges in the case.

A status hearing in Polovin's case has been scheduled for October 29. He faces between two to five years behind bars or probation.

Crews demolished the Crystal Lake house where police said five-year-old A.J. Freund was murdered by his parents Wednesday morning.



A second former DCFS employee, Carlos Acosta, is also facing charges, He is scheduled to be arraigned next week.

DCFS declined to comment on the charges against their former employees.
More TOP STORIES News